King Attends JAF Ceremony Marking Al Karamah Battle's 56Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 21 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Thursday attended the JAF's ceremony marking Al Karamah Battle's 56th anniversary.Upon arrival at the memorial site for the martyrs of Al Karamah Battle, His Majesty, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti and senior officers.The King inspected the Honour Guards as Royal Jordanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets conducted a flypast.His Majesy also laid a wreath at the Unknown Soldier Monument and recited verses from the Holy Quran.His Highness Prince Mired bin Ra'ad, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court, and senior officials and officers attended the ceremony.