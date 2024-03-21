Ajman Bank Appoints Group Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ajman Bank, a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE, has announced the appointment of Mr. Ediz Ozsoy as the new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic move is aimed at further strengthening the bank's leadership team and is testament to the bank's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders. Mr. Ozsoy joins Ajman Bank after a successful tenure as the Country CFO for all Citi UAE legal entities, where he played a pivotal role in overseeing the finance activities across onshore, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) branches.



Making the announcement, Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Group CEO of Ajman Bank, said, "We are glad to welcome Mr. Ediz Ozsoy to our team at Ajman Bank. His strong track record and wealth of experience in the financial sector make him an invaluable addition to our group. Mr. Ozsoy's leadership qualities and strategic vision align perfectly with our goals to enhance our financial services and contribute to the economic development of the UAE.ï¿1⁄2



Mr. Ediz Ozsoy is a senior finance professional known for his profound expertise and extensive experience in business and product management. His expertise encompass a wide range of critical areas including financial control, financial planning and analysis, and tax management.



Prior to his position at Citi UAE, Mr. Ozsoy served as the CFO for Citi Bank in various prestigious markets such as the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Bahrain, and Kuwait, in addition to his role in Citi Turkey. His career is marked by a consistent demonstration of a strategic and analytical mindset, contributing significantly to the financial success of the organizations he has served.



Mr. Ozsoyï¿1⁄2s career also includes key leadership positions such as Head of Financial Planning & Analysis, Head of Strategic Partnership & Alliance, Chief of Staff, and Head of Strategic Planning, serving both CEOs and Commercial Banks. His diverse experience and visionary leadership in these roles have been instrumental in driving growth and operational excellence.



About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.



Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit



