Czech Parliament Brands Russia Biggest Security Threat, Reiterates Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The lower chamber of the Czech Parliament, the House of Representatives, designated Russia as Czechia's main security threat and declared the need for continued support for Ukraine.

That's according to ČTK reporting on the extraordinary session on the topic of national security threats, Ukrinform reports.

"The current terrorist regime in Russia, with its expansiveness and efforts to expand its sphere of influence on Ukraine and other European nations, accompanied by war crimes, poses the greatest security threat to the Czech Republic; therefore, it is in the fundamental interest of the Czech Republic that Putin's war against Ukraine sees no success, that Ukraine defends and restores its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, and that the Russian regime is effectively deterred from further aggression against Europe," reads the resolution adopted Thursday.

No compromise possible so far between Ukraine, Russia -'s Pavel

Ukraine must continue to receive international assistance, the document urges.

"Stopping the supply of military equipment would lead to the conquest and devastation of Ukraine by the Russian terrorist regime and the encouragement of this regime to further conquests against European states," lawmakers warned.

According to Czech legislators, the government should also continue to increase Czechia's defense capability and fulfill its obligations to NATO regarding its financing.

Ammo for Ukraine: Lithuania donates EUR 35M toia's initiative

The chamber urged politicians not to support with their statements any of the war propaganda promoted by the Russian-terrorist regime.

The proposal of the ruling coalition saw support of 84 lawmakers with a minimum threshold of 72 votes. The voting was preceded by a 19-hour discussion.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Czech Republic currently has 300,000 artillery rounds ready to be delivered to Ukraine to provide "breathing space" for the Ukrainian Army for the next few months.