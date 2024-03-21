Following Missile Attack On Kyiv, Russian Volunteer Fighters Target Belgorod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After Russia launched a missile barrage at Kyiv overnight Thursday, the Svoboda Rossia (Freedom of Russia) Legion, an ethnic Russian unit that sided with Ukraine against the Kremlin invasion forces, launched strikes at Russia's Belgorod.

That's according to the Legion's Aleksey Baranovsky, an UAV operator, who spoke at a press conference hosted by Ukrinform.

"After the overnight attack on Kyiv, units of the Freedom of Russia Legion launched a UAV attack on Belgorod. According to this morning's update, nine Russian soldiers who were at the military facility at the moment of the attack were eliminated. Also, five members of certain 'volunteer formations' were killed," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 13 civilians were injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian missile strike in the early hours of Thursday, March 21. Four were hospitalized.