Civilian Injured In Beryslav After Russian Drone Releases Explosive

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian UAV dropped explosives, leaving a resident of Beryslav, Kherson region, injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform saw.

"Russian troops continue to attack Beryslav using drones. As a result of yet another attack, one man was injured," the message reads.

As noted, the Russians dropped explosives on a 46-year-old local resident, who was wounded in the leg and sustained bruises to his back and head. Now he is in hospital in“satisfactory” condition.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past day, the Russian invasion army shelled 12 settlements across Kherson region, leaving four people injured.