Al-Sisi, Blinken Discuss Gaza's Alarming Situation During Cairo Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 21 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Cairo on Thursday to discuss the Gaza Strip's latest developments and efforts to reach a ceasefire there.

Egyptian Presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmy said in a statement that the meeting touched on the current situation in the Gaza Strip.

The President and the US Secretary of State reviewed the latest developments concerning joint mediation efforts with the aim of reaching a ceasefire and exchanging captives.

The President stressed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire, highlighting that Gaza Strip and its people are being exposed to a humanitarian catastrophe and famine that threaten the lives of innocent civilians.

The President warned of the dangerous consequences of any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah and stressed the necessity of urgent action to allow sufficient quantities of humanitarian aid into the sector.

The President also stressed the necessity of opening the horizons of the political track through intensive work to activate the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On his part, Blinken lauded the Egyptian efforts to advance calm, stressing keenness on part of the United States on coordination and consultation with the aim of restoring stability and security in the region.

The two sides agreed on the importance of continuing joint efforts in this regard, the need to take all measures to ensure the access of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, and the rejection of the displacement of Palestinians outside their lands in any way or form. (end)

