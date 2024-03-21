Stray Dogs Maul Minor Girl To Death In South Kashmir's Bijbehara

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A minor girl was mauled to death by stray dogs at Waghama area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a minor girl identified Arshima (08) daughter of Gh Nabi Wani resident of Waghama was attacked by stray dogs at her native village.
He said that the girl was grievously injured in the incident and she was shifted to the hospital where she was declared dead.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.
Read Also 12 Injured In Attack By Stray Dogs In North Kashmir's Kupwara Dogs, Dogs Everywhere
