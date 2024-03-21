Stray Dogs Maul Minor Girl To Death In South Kashmir's Bijbehara

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a minor girl identified Arshima (08) daughter of Gh Nabi Wani resident of Waghama was attacked by stray dogs at her native village.

He said that the girl was grievously injured in the incident and she was shifted to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now