Legacy Youth Zone Croydon Hosts Egg-Citing Easter Community Day

Legacy Youth Zone, Croydon is thrilled to announce its upcoming Easter-themed Community Day, set to take place on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024. This event promises a day filled with egg-citing activities and family-friendly fun for all ages.

From thrilling challenges to delectable treats, here's what attendees can look forward to:

Participants can put their climbing skills to the test on the rock climbing wall, offering an exhilarating experience for adventure seekers of all levels.

The highlight of the day will be an egg-citing Easter egg hunt. With hidden treasures waiting to be discovered, participants will embark on a hunt like no other. Prizes will be awarded to those who can find the most eggs, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Unleash your creativity at the arts and crafts corner, where attendees can partake in egg decorating and other Easter-themed crafts. It's the perfect opportunity to let your imagination run wild and create something special to take home.

Get ready for some friendly competition with our lineup of games and challenges. From classic favorites like catch the egg and egg bowling to adrenaline-pumping activities like a football penalty shootout and roller-skating, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Hungry participants can refuel at the Big Love Kitchen, where a variety of snacks, slushies, and delicious food will be available for just £1. With affordable prices and mouth watering treats, no one will leave hungry.

Date: Saturday, March 23rd, 2024

Time: 12pm - 4pm

Location: Legacy Youth Zone

"We're thrilled to invite the community to join us for a day of Easter fun," said Myke Catterall, Chief Operating Officer at Legacy Youth Zone. "This event is a wonderful opportunity for families to come together, enjoy exciting activities, and create lasting memories in a purpose built space for young people."

Don't miss out on the egg-citement! Mark your calendars and gather your friends and family for Legacy Youth Zone's Easter Community Day. We look forward to seeing you there!

You can get your ticket here.

About Legacy Youth Zone:

Legacy was founded in 2016 and had been in the works with local youth community members since 2015, in which they came up with the name, branding and facilities. Legacy is a multi-purpose facility where young people in Croydon have the opportunity to discover their full potential.

We are a local charity, offering young people aged 8-19 and up to 25 with additional needs the chance to take part in varied activities that suit their needs and passion. We support young people in finding out what they want to pursue in life, we open doors to new experiences and opportunities and most importantly we offer a safe space to hang out and make new friends.

We have three clubs young people can join – JUNIORS (ages 8-12), SENIORS (ages 13-19) and INCLUSION (ages 8-25). Membership is £5 for the year and 50p every time you visit. Our Youth Workers are on hand to inspire young people to lead healthier and more positive lives, raising their aspirations to become happy, caring and responsible citizens with more to offer themselves, their families, the community and employers.

Every member gets to learn, develop and grow with us and harness their skills and talents doing what they enjoy doing the most. With over 20 activities on offer 7 days a week.

The Youth Zone provides a safe environment where young people can come and enjoy themselves and will enable young people to raise their aspirations and confidence to create a happier and healthier generation.