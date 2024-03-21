Organisers Confirm 205 Arabian Horses Will Participate In The 21St Edition Of The Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, March 21 , 2024: The Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship has announced that 205 of the world's finest horses will participate in the highly anticipated 21st edition, which will be held from March 22nd to 24th in Zabeel Halls 4, 5, and 6 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The participating horses, descended from some of the world's leading Arabian horse breeds and owned by some of the world's most prestigious studs and respected horse owners, will compete in this year's edition for a total prize purse of US$4 million in 2024, across 14 categories to qualify for the final round for six championships.

A total of 102 horse studs are participating in this year's edition, from 15 countries around the world.

Regarded as one of the world's oldest and most esteemed equestrian events, qualifying for the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship is a rigorous process. This stringent benchmark ensures that only the most elite Arabian horses grace the championship arena.

Those on the judging committee must rely on their vast experience and deep knowledge, evaluating each participating horse based on the aesthetic features of its appearance, including the head, neck, chest, body, and feet, and the symmetry of its body parts. The judges will also evaluate each horse's agility of movement, among other features.

Qusai Obaidalla, DIAHC Director & Board Member, said: 'Year after year, the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship reinforces its position as the foremost equestrian event globally, attracting the most prestigious Arabian horses from leading studs and breeders worldwide. We are delighted to announce the participation of 205 Arabian horses in this year's championship, further solidifying Dubai's status as a premier destination for aficionados and breeders of purebred Arabian horses.'

Arabian horses are one of the world's oldest and most prestigious horse breeds. Their striking beauty and agility are attributed to the enormous interest in their lineage and breeding over the centuries, which has contributed to their distinction with unique characteristics such as long life, strength of endurance, and resistance to diseases.

Adding to the allure of the event is the Heritage Village, open from 8:30PM to 01:00AM on Friday and Saturday, and till midnight on Sunday, which will offer a range of traditional Arabic activities and entertainment. From enchanting music performances to hands-on experiences, there's something for everyone. Immerse yourself in the ambience of Ramadan and savour the delectable Emirati and Arab cuisine served at the food stations, promising a culinary journey like no other.