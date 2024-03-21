Meera Deosthale Recalls The Strain Dowry Demands Put On Households

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actress Meera Deosthale, who plays the role of Nandini in the show 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai' shared how there were multiple personality traits of the character that resonated with her.

The show brings to light Nandini's journey, who takes a strong stand against dowry and customs that diminish the self-worth of women.

Talking about the preparations for the role, Meera said: "There were multiple personality traits that resonated with me, which made it easy for me to bring out the essence of Nandini. My character, Nandini and I are Gujarati; that is the first common factor between us."

"Just like Nandini, I too am compassionate but at the same time, I am opinionated and I strive to understand the difference between what's right and what's not and don't hesitate in giving my opinions a voice," she shared.

The actress known for her work in television shows like 'Sasural Simar Ka', and 'Udaan', among others, further shared that she has grown up witnessing the strains of dowry, not just in and around society, but also within her own household.

"Parents begin to save up for their daughter in the form of money or gold, with the sole agenda to offer it to the in-laws when they are ready to get married. I recollect that it was a cause of concern for me since I was young," she said.

Meera said this was also one of the reasons that the show was a relatable concept for her, as she completely understood Nandini's stand against dowry.

"Women cannot be valued against the material wealth that she brings to her wedded house, we are so much more than that," she added.

Based in Gujarat, the show airs on Sony.