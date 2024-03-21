NCC, NPCIL Ink Memorandum To Raise Awareness On Peaceful Use Of Nuclear Power

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) on Thursday signed an MoU to enhance public perceptions on peaceful use of nuclear power and disseminate scientific and authentic information.

The MoU was signed between DG NCC and Executive Director NPCIL in New Delhi to conduct awareness programmes throughout the country, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The NPCIL will be providing resource persons in this initiative for field engagements with the NCC during the camps and various activities by educating the cadets.

The MoU also facilitates a unique opportunity to the cadets to visit various facilities of NPCIL across the country, thereby giving a first-hand experience on peaceful use of nuclear energy, its technical and technological aspects.

DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh described the MoU as one of the initiatives by the NCC to broaden the horizon of cadets, which will lead to a more aware and responsible youth.

He asserted that 1.5 million NCC cadets have the ability to influence the thinking of youth across the world.

He exuded confidence that the cadets will be instrumental in making the awareness drive on peaceful use of nuclear energy a successful initiative. He also thanked the NPCIL for extending its support to the initiative, terming it as a collective responsibility to guide the youth to be more aware and responsible citizens.