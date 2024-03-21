Tickets For Karnataka Seats Finalised, Announcement Soon, Says Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that everything has been finalised by the Congress in connection with candidates for the remaining Lok Saba constituencies of the state.

Talking to reporters, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said that the party is now discussing tickets for Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and the announcement will be made by the evening.

"In my political career of 40 years, most of the youth, women, educated, wise, and new faces are given tickets. They will win elections and grow to be pillars of the party in the coming days," he said.

Asked that only sons and daughters of ministers fall into this category, Shivakumar stated that the tickets are given to those who demand them and party workers are also being nominated.

"We can't give tickets to those who did not make a demand in this regard. Primarily, they have to be interested and they should have the commitment," he said.

He said that a meeting has been organised with all candidates this evening.

The Congress has announced eight candidates from Karnataka and more are set to be announced though there is some confusion over four seats.

About the confusion on four seats, Shivakumar said that one round of talks has been held and further discussion will held in virtual mode.

Asked about the Governor returning the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024, he accused the BJP party of having a dual stand.

"The BJP has shown its true colours by opposing the bill which is in favour of the development of small temples and priests. They (BJP) just speak of temples. We speak of small temples in villages. The bill will be re-introduced in the house during the session in June, by then we will have a majority in both the houses and see that the decision taken in this regard is implemented," Shivakumar stated.