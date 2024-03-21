Thermometer Market Growth, Trends And Forecast

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global thermometer market was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.64% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Dynamics

The market for thermometers has grown steadily over the years, propelled by the concept of self-care management and substantial advances in temperature monitoring systems. As a result of their precise and accurate readings, digital thermometers are quickly replacing mercury-based thermometers, which are getting less and less popular.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has caused a significant increase in demand for a variety of medical equipment, including thermometers. The pandemic has placed the entire globe on high alert, emphasizing the need for a large-scale program to screen and detect individuals who may be infected with the novel COVID-19.

Compared to contact thermometers, the demand for non-contact infrared thermometers is significantly greater as the need to minimize cross-contamination and maximize the safety of individuals increases.

The mercury-free thermometer is expected to drive the market

Manufacturers are increasing their investments in mercury-free thermometers, including digital and infrared radiation thermometers, as a result of the advent of cost-effective and more accurate alternatives to conventional thermometers containing mercury.

In addition, a heightened awareness of the negative environmental impacts of mercury is driving the use of mercury-free temperature monitoring devices. Furthermore, mercury-free thermometers are anticipated to increase demand for mercury-containing thermometers market during the next decade.

Effect of extreme ambient temperature

Thermometers are susceptible to damage from vibrations and severe environmental temperatures. Both can affect the dial's reading. In general, thermometers should be avoided in regions where these two elements are considered. Nevertheless, these factors cannot always be avoided in an industrial situation. Consequently, this factor may hinder market expansion throughout the projection period.

Increase in diseases like dengue

According to the World Health Organization, the global prevalence of dengue has increased significantly during the previous decade. Approximately half of the world's population is currently threatened. An estimated 100-400 million illnesses occur annually. The rising incidence of infectious diseases is anticipated to increase thermometer demand. This element is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to have a commanding market share. The growth of the market is supported by several factors, including the presence of key players, a high prevalence rate of infectious diseases in the region, an increase in R&D activities, technological advancements, and increasing concern among individuals regarding self-health care management. The United States has the largest market share in this area because of its favorable healthcare regulations, large patient population, and developed healthcare market. In the United States, around 15,5 million people visit physician offices with infectious and parasitic disorders as the major diagnosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These statistics demonstrate that the growing patient population and rising disposable income in this country are driving the expansion of the regional market.

Key Highlights



The mercury-free thermometers segment has dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 64.2% in 2021

The medical application dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 28.4% in 2021.

North America is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period



Competitive Players

Some of the companies which are currently actively present in the market are A&D Company, Limited, American Diagnostic Corporation, Actherm Medical Corp, Exergen Corporation, Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd, Microlife Corporation, and Omron Healthcare Inc., Cardinal Health, Innovo Medical, and Welch Allyn Inc.

Recent Developments

In October 2020 Masimo Corporation announced the debut of the consumer-oriented Radius T Continuous Thermometer.

In March 2021 Mestek put the digital thermometer on the Amazon e-commerce marketplace.

Global Thermometer

Market Segmentation

Thermometer Market Analysis by Product



Mercury-based

Mercury-free

Infrared Radiation Thermometer

Digital Thermometer

Others



Thermometer Market Analysis by Application



Medical

Industrial

Laboratory

Food

Others



Regional Analysis of the Thermometer Market



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



