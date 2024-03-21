Global Residential Real Estate Market Size, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The residential real estate market is predominantly driven by urbanization in developing countries. Residents of small towns and rural communities are migrating to urban regions to raise their standard of living. An expansion in adjacent industries has led to the growth of cities. In addition, governments in several nations, like those in the U.S. and Australia, offer mortgages for real estate with lower interest rates for long-term borrowers and discounts for first-time purchasers, respectively. The governments of several other nations, like Poland, the United States, and Canada, provide incentives to buyers through initiatives like Golden Visa and low-cost housing plans.

Market Dynamics

Growing Cities in Emerging Nations Drives the Global Market

Due to urbanization in Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, India, and China, people have moved to large cities in search of a higher quality of life. For instance, according to World Bank projections, Africa's urbanization rate was 36% in 2010 and is expected to reach 50% by 2030 due to economic expansion. By 2035, the National Academy of Economic Strategy projects that 70% of China's population will live in urban areas. The market for residential real estate in the major cities of these emerging nations is expected to grow due to the increase in demand for residential property. Additionally, developing countries draw more foreign investment as industries and tourists expand due to urbanization.

Establishing New Planned Cities and Growing Existing Ones Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Governments have been obliged to either plan for a brand-new metropolis or expand the limits of existing ones to balance economic growth across the country due to the overcrowding of big cities. Examples include Dream City in Gujarat, Vikram City in Madhya Pradesh, New Town in Kolkata, and New Kanpur City, which are new cities that will have commercial, residential, and industrial districts. In a similar vein, the government of South Korea decided to create two brand-new cities to balance the growth of the Gangnam and Gangbuk regions. Such municipal development and expansion plans promote immigration, which increases investor demand for residential real estate. As a result, these traits offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific generates the majority of revenue and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.80% over the projection period. This study examines four significant Asian countries: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of the region. Asia-Pacific dominates the residential real estate market. Urbanization, which supports a rise in the construction of residential infrastructure, is one reason why countries like China, India, Singapore, and South Korea have become acknowledged as essential marketplaces. In the Asia-Pacific area, there are three significant market players: Sun Hung Kai Properties, DLF Limited, and IJM Corporation Berhad. Rapid urbanization has benefited the residential real estate sector in the Asia-Pacific countries, including China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The Asia-Pacific residential real estate market is seeing increased investment due to high returns on sales and rentals.

North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.50 percent over the projection period. This study focuses on the North American residential real estate market, which spans three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In 2019, North America's residential real estate market came in second. In 2019, the U.S. owned a substantial share of the sector, but it is predicted that Mexico will increase over the coming several years. People are increasingly opting to own their own homes rather than rent them because of the high per capita income level in the United States and Canada. The higher rents in developed and emerging locations are another reason why many people invest in homes since they can produce more notable returns in the future. These factors support the residential real estate industry in North America.

Key Highlights



The global residential real estate industry was valued at USD 8,842.80 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 19,525.11 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on budget, the global residential real estate market is bifurcated into less than USD 300,000, USD 300,001 to USD 700,000, USD 700,001 to USD 1,000,000, USD 1,000,001 to USD 2,000,000, and more than USD 2,000,000. The less than USD 300,000 segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period.

Based on the size, the global residential real estate market is bifurcated into less than 50 square meters, 51-80 square meters, 81 - 110 square meters, 111 - 200 square meters, and more than 200 square meters. The less than 50 square meter segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global market's major key players are Arabtec Holding, Christie's International Real Estate, Hochtief Corporation, IJM Corporation Berhad, Lennar Corporation, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, Raubex Group Limited, Savills plc, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, DLF Limited, Engel and Völkers AG, Pultegroup, Inc., and Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

Market News



In January 2022, Arborwood, the newest development from Pulte Homes, was revealed for the Seattle market. Arborwood, a brand-new development neighborhood in Kingston on the Olympic Peninsula, is next to the White Horse Golf Club and borders North Kitsap Heritage Park. Arborwood will have 410 single-family homes when it is built out and will launch several new floor plans on the market when the first phase of the community opens in the spring of 2022.

In October 2021, Lennar, one of the top U.S. homebuilders, and ICON, a construction technology leader in large-scale 3D printing, announced that they would construct the largest community of 3D-printed homes using ICON's cutting-edge robots, software, and high-tech materials. The prestigious architecture company BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group will collaborate on the 100-home complex, which will break construction in 2022. The announcement strengthens a bond that was already present following Lennar's USD 207 million investment in Austin-based ICON's most recent funding round.



Global Residential Real Estate Market: Segmentation

By Budget



Less Than USD 300,000

USD 300,001 to USD 700,000

USD 700,001 to USD 1,000,000

USD 1,000,001 to USD 2,000,000

More Than USD 2,000,000



By Size



Less Than 50 square meters

51 to 80 square meters

81 to 110 square meters

111 to 200 square meters

More Than 200 square meters



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



