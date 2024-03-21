Biosensors Market Report, Size, Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Biosensors are medical equipment that recognizes biological analytes such as bacteria, biological structures, or biomolecules. The growing demand for these sensors in the therapeutic and diagnostic categories is driving the medical sensor market. The advent of cheap and easy-to-use monitoring equipment capable of producing exact data in less time is projected to increase the industry. Furthermore, the rising frequency of chronic diseases and the growing elderly population are also expected to drive market expansion.

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Boost the Global Biosensors Market

The rising incidence of diabetes worldwide is expected to drive the global biosensors market expansion. Antimicrobial resistance, the prevalence of unhealthy and unproductive lifestyles, and the consumption of alcohol and cigarettes are all critical contributors to the growth in diabetes prevalence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Diabetes Statistic Report 2017, more than 100 million persons in the United States have diabetes or prediabetes. Furthermore, the World Health Organization claimed that diabetes was directly responsible for nearly 1.6 million deaths worldwide in 2016. These statistics indicate how growing instances of diabetes fuel the demand for biosensors.

Technological Advances to Create New Opportunities for the Global Biosensors Market

Technological advances in products by players operating in the global biosensors market may provide relevant opportunities for segment growth. For instance, in November 2017, lino Biotech AG closed the seed financing round and showcased an innovative label-free biosensor platform to innovate and enhance modern drug screening. This patented technology was expected to offer label-free detection assays by utilizing the power of molecular diffraction while excluding instabilities from environmental factors, such as non-specific binding or temperature changes. This new technology was expected to offer researchers and industry customers a distinctive way to analyze molecular interactions in crude biosystems and living cells. Such technologies will create new market opportunities for biosensors.



Impact Of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially influenced the global biosensors market. This pandemic, induced by the virus SARS-CoV-2, has significantly spurred scientific research of biosensors for COVID-19 detection by several institutes and prominent corporations. According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), Jing Wang and his colleagues at the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology and ETH Zurich have produced a point-of-care biosensor capable of detecting SARS-CoV-2. This sensor can be deployed as a substitute for clinical diagnosis and assessing virus content in the air in real-time. Such variables are expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The global biosensors market size in 2021 was estimated as USD 22,409.9 million and is expected to reach USD 44,794.7 million at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

By technology, the global biosensors market is segmented into thermal, electrochemical, piezoelectric, and optical. The electrochemical biosensors market is the most dominated technology compared to others in the global biosensors market. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period, to reach an expected value of USD 35,217.4 million in 2030

By application, the global biosensors market is segmented into medical, food toxicity, bioreactor, agriculture, environment, and others. The medical segment is the most dominated market for biosensors. It was valued at USD 16,283.7 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period, to reach an expected value of USD 32,960.3 million in 2030.

By end-user, the global biosensors market is segmented into home healthcare diagnostics, POC testing, food industry, research laboratories, and security and bio-defense. Biosensors in POC (point-of-care) testing was valued at USD 12,157.87 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% in 2030.



Regional Insights

The global biosensors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific were the most critical biosensors market in 2021. North America held the largest market share in 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the presence of key market players in this region. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period. Moreover, rapid technological advancements, such as the introduction of miniaturized diagnostic equipment providing prompt and accurate results and growing market penetration of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The biosensors market in Asia-Pacific is the second-largest. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, owing to the increasing geriatric population and growing prevalence of diabetes.

Key Players in the Global Biosensors Market

The companies that commanded the most significant market shares (in 2019) in the global biosensor market include Sensirion AG Switzerland, Bayer AG, Abbott, Biosensor International Group, Ltd, Xsensio, Lucentix SA, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, and Medtronic.

Market News



In June 2020, Medtronic received the European CE Mark for MiniMed 780G intended to reduce the type 1 diabetes burden from 7 to 80 years.

In January 2020, Abbott collaborated with Insulet Corporation-a tubeless insulin pump manufacturer through its Omnipod product platform-to integrate with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre sensor. Through this collaboration, the company would be able to provide personalized automated insulin delivery and care for those with diabetes. Abbott is a global healthcare company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercialization of healthcare products across the globe.

In September 2019, the Biosensor International Group, LTD. announced the acquisition of Valve Technology-a medical devices company that manufactures structural heart disease interventional valve products. The company intended to improve its existing business further and expand into new geographies, such as China, through this approval.

In April 2019, Sensirion launched a multi-gas, humidity, temperature sensor module, SVM30. This technology enables product development and sensor integration. In addition, it is suitable for small- and medium-sized industries.

In January 2019, the ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE HOLDINGS AG (PHC HOLDINGS) In January 2019, the company announced a partnership with POCTech-a China-based company that manufactures continuous glucose monitoring systems. Through this alliance, Ascensia will manufacture and commercialize CGM systems in selected markets in the second half of 2019 and expand its product portfolio. Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG is a part of Panasonic Healthcare Holdings, engaged in developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices and solutions for diabetes management.



Global Biosensors Market: Segmentation

By Technology



Thermal

Electrochemical

Piezoelectric

Optical



By Application



Medical

Food Toxicity

Bioreactor

Agriculture

Environment



By End-User



Home Healthcare Diagnostics

POC Testing

Food Industry

Research Laboratories

Security and Bio-defense



By Regions



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





