Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Growth, Size To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A medical process involves testing a sample of blood, urine, or another body substance. Clinical laboratories are medical facilities that use a variety of laboratory procedures to help doctors diagnose, treat, and manage patients. In these labs, medical technologists (clinical laboratory scientists) are trained to perform various tests on biological specimens collected from patients.

Market Dynamics

Growing Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Target Diseases to Heave the Demand for Clinical Laboratory Tests

The global geriatric population is rising. According to UN estimates, the world's population of 65 and older was around 727 million in 2020. In addition, the number of individuals aged 80 and up is predicted to nearly double by 2050, to about 1.5 billion. Obesity and diabetes, which increase illness risk and create metabolic imbalances, have become substantial risk factors for several diseases as people age. As a result, the need for clinical laboratory testing is likely to rise.

According to the World Health Organization, life expectancy has topped 80 years in most developed economies. Aging is influenced by a complex interaction of environmental and genetic factors that affect immunity, metabolism, and organ function and is considered a major risk factor for infectious disease development. As a result, screening and diagnostics can be helpful in overall health management. The demand for acute and long-term healthcare is increasing as the world's senior population expands, boosting the clinical laboratory testing market worldwide.

The market is expected to gain profit from the increased prevalence of target diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes over the forecast period. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. Demand for point-of-care lipid testing is expected to rise due to considerable unmet medical requirements related to cardiovascular diseases and an increase in patient awareness.

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases will be the leading cause of mortality and morbidity in 2021. 17.7 million people have died from cardiovascular disorders in the last three decades, accounting for 31% of all deaths worldwide. The rising awareness of some illnesses may also be attributed to the increased number of tests performed in clinical laboratories. Furthermore, easy access to workplace testing and insurance-based examinations is boosting the sector.

Innovative Solutions to Create Profitable Opportunities for the Global Market

Innovative solutions for increasing efficiency and reducing errors are expected to be a significant driving force in this business. Integrated workflow management systems, database management tools, and patient test records are becoming increasingly influential in the healthcare business, with organizations processing 100 to 150 billion samples each year. The market is expected to grow as data management, and informatics solutions are implemented and developed to support smooth operations.

Furthermore, the market is expected to expand throughout the forecast period as more laboratory automation systems are implemented. DASA, for example, uses Siemens' technologies to give better treatment across Brazil. The advantages of automation, such as its ability to improve efficacy, reduce errors, and improve patient safety by combining mechanical, electronic, and informatics technologies, are expected to fuel market growth.

Tests that deliver faster answers and assess multiple elements at once are more likely to generate innovative solutions. For example, in clinical laboratories, new Troponin biomarker assays are being used. The rapid growth of the market can also be attributed to the vast number of testing performed through clinical laboratory tests.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19's spread had a tremendous impact on the healthcare and testing industries. The pandemic had an adverse effect on the clinical laboratory test market. In 2020, Lab Corp, for example, saw an 8.9% reduction in overall sales. This could be attributable to a drop in the number of clinical chemistry tests done due to a decrease in the frequency of routine health visits during the pandemic.

According to the Commonwealth Fund, endocrinology visits are expected to be reduced by 46% during the pandemic in 2020. However, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the number of visitors recovered to normal. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic is unlikely to wreak havoc on the market in the long run.

Regional Insights

North America currently holds the largest share of the clinical laboratory test market, which is projected to continue during the forecast period. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.23%, generating a revenue of USD 94,842.45 million by 2030. Growing regulatory support and rising spending on clinical laboratory tests are projected to propel the market. North America has advanced economies and a stringent regulatory framework for the approval of new tests. The FDA has approved these tests under the 510(k) medical device rule.

In the global clinical laboratory tests market, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.92%, generating a revenue of USD 53,852.71 million by 2030. Some of the market's primary growth factors are the presence of huge untapped opportunities in the form of unmet medical needs, expanding lines of scientific investigation, and positive economic growth.

Key Highlights



The global clinical laboratory tests market was valued at USD 98,717.97 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.59%, generating revenue of 225,078.78 by 2030.

On the basis of type, others hold the greatest global clinical laboratory tests market share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.78%, generating a revenue of USD 36,549.61 million by 2030.

Based on end-user, central laboratories hold the greatest global clinical laboratory tests market share. They are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92%, generating a revenue of USD 127,136.90 million by 2030.



Key Players in the Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market

Some of the key players in the global clinical laboratory tests market are Quest Diagnostics, Abbott, Laboratory Corporation of America, and ARUP Laboratories.

Market News



In April 2022, Quest Diagnostics, situated in Secaucus, announced several organizational changes and senior leadership appointments to better support the company's two-point business strategy of accelerating growth and driving operational excellence.

In April 2022, Abbott updated the digital health app with its chronic pain neurostimulation devices, making it easier for clinicians to monitor how well patients respond to treatment. The Neurosphere myPath app measures and reports patient-perceived pain alleviation and general well-being while utilizing Abbott's Proclaim device range for spinal cord stimulation (SCS) or dorsal root ganglion (DRG) therapy.

In April 2022, Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE: LH) declared a quarterly dividend of USD 0.72 per share.

In March 2022, ARUP Healthcare Advisory Services is the new name for ARUP Laboratories' specialized team of healthcare advisors. The group's new name, which replaces Consultative Services, better reflects the wide range of services the team can deliver to ARUP's current and prospective clients, including lab stewardship, revenue cycle, quality management, lab operations, and business strategy solutions, and more.



Global Clinical Laboratory Tests Market: Segmentation

By Type



Complete Blood Count

HGB/HCT Test

Basic Metabolic Panel

Bun Creatinine Test

Electrolytes Test

HBA1C Tests

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel

Liver Panel Test

Renal Panel Test

Lipid Panel Test

Others



By End-User



Primary Clinics

Central Laboratories



By Regions



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



