1St Edition Of Myntra Birthday Blast Clocked Over 290 Mn Visits As Emerging Categories Were At Centre Of Customer Demand

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Myntra Birthday Blast (MBB), a fashion spectacle that commemorated the 17th birthday of one of India's preferred fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations, concluded on March 10, having recorded more than 290 million visits.

The first edition of MBB offered over 2.9 million styles from over 6,000 brands. The event also served as an occasion for over 50 new brands to launch and add their collections to Myntra's wide array of styles, enabling access to shoppers with the latest trends from across the globe.

MBB's success was fueled by high traction in several emerging categories, including Watches and Wearables, Beauty and Personal Care (BPC), Footwear, Home, and Luggage and Travel Accessories (LTA) segments, in addition to the compelling selection from Myntra's strong repertoire of fashion brands, including Men's Casual & Occasion Wear, Work Wear, Women's Western & Indian Wear, which contributed significantly to the event's success.

The event witnessed a surge in demand for the season's latest collections from notable brands, including Nike, H&M, Calvin Klein, and Mango, among others.

The platform also witnessed discerning customers with an appreciation for premium and trendy fashion. Fashion-forward customers shopped fresh and trendy collections from international brands, including GANT, Forever New, and Calvin Klein Jeans, among others.

Some of the other brands that saw high traction during the event are Chandbaali, New Balance, Puma, Birkenstock, ALDO, Victoria Secrets Body Care, GUESS, FOSSIL and CASIO. BPC (Beauty and Personal Care) brands, including HUDA, MAC and Estee Lauder, among others also witnessed strong demand from customers during the event.

To commemorate the 17th Birthday, Myntra launched wearables and apparel brands like Apple, Trendyol, CMF by Nothing, and OnePlus, while also including the latest Nike legacy drops in its catalogue.

Some of the newly-launched brands, like Apple and CMF by Nothing, witnessed high demand giving a fillip to the overall wearables segment on the platform, which witnessed more than 5x growth over usual business days.

Myntra's Beyond Borders programme, the one-of-a-kind initiative, provides real-time access to brands' global catalogues, enabling Indian consumers to experience their latest styles from around the world.

Myntra's position as the go-to destination for fashion and lifestyle was further solidified with the launch of premium sneakers like the Nike Dunk Low (Panda). Customers grabbed their pairs rather quickly, as this style was gone in about two hours, while the AJ1 Low 'Alternate Royal Toe' went out of stock in less than an hour.

Additionally, more than 20 of the latest Nike drops during the MBB, also boosted the popularity of the Myntra Sneaker Club, a dedicated shopping alley for premium sneakers on the Myntra app, further helping the platform strengthen its position as the preferred destination for sneakers in India.

The platform's D2C segment, which primarily serves trend-first fashion to millions of customers, coming both from metros and non-metros, witnessed 1.8x (year-over-year) growth in demand over last March.

Some of the trending D2C brands on the platform during the event included Rare Rabbit, Snitch, Powerlook, Fablesteert and SouledStore, among others.

Talking about the event, Neha Wali, Senior Director, Growth & Revenue, Myntra said, "The inaugural edition of Myntra Birthday Blast concluded on a high note, witnessing 290 million visits and customers shopping to their heart's content across fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories. To celebrate the occasion, we launched over 50 new brands, giving customers the option to choose from an even wider array of styles".

The platform employed a multi-pronged marketing approach, to communicate its propositions to the shoppers, which also included a WhatsApp campaign that gamified a traditional chatbot experience.