29Th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the 29th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics
Championship was held at the National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews
reports.
The opening ceremony began with the playing of the National
Anthem.
About 60 gymnasts from "Ocag Sport" club, Baku Gymnastics
School, Republican Complex Sports School, "Grasia" Sports Club,
"Kur" Olympic Training Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club,
Zira and Sumgayit will try their strength in the competition.
At the championship, teenagers and young people born in 2011,
2009-2010, as well as older athletes will perform in an individual
program. The youth group gymnastics teams will demonstrate programs
in 5 hoops and 5 clubs.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijan championship will
continue until March 23.
