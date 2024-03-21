               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
29Th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship Kicks Off In Baku


3/21/2024 8:09:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the 29th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship was held at the National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony began with the playing of the National Anthem.

About 60 gymnasts from "Ocag Sport" club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, "Grasia" Sports Club, "Kur" Olympic Training Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira and Sumgayit will try their strength in the competition.

At the championship, teenagers and young people born in 2011, 2009-2010, as well as older athletes will perform in an individual program. The youth group gymnastics teams will demonstrate programs in 5 hoops and 5 clubs.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan championship will continue until March 23.

