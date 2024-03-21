Azerbaijani Gymnasts Reach Finals Of International Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijani gymnasts reached the finals of the international tumbling tournament held in Almaty, the capital of Kazakhstan.

According to Azernews, Sanan Rzazadeh, Huseyn Asadullayev, Aleksey Karatashov, Khatai Humbatov, Aliakbar Hadi, Nazim Naghi won the right to participate in the decisive stage of the national team.

The competition, which started yesterday, will be concluded on March 22.