Azerbaijani Gymnasts Reach Finals Of International Tournament

Fatime Letifova
Azerbaijani gymnasts reached the finals of the international
tumbling tournament held in Almaty, the capital of Kazakhstan.
According to Azernews, Sanan Rzazadeh, Huseyn Asadullayev,
Aleksey Karatashov, Khatai Humbatov, Aliakbar Hadi, Nazim Naghi won
the right to participate in the decisive stage of the national
team.
The competition, which started yesterday, will be concluded on
March 22.
