Russia's Central Election Commission Announced Official Voting Results

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has
announced official results of the voting. According to the data, in
Russia, the presidential candidate and the current head of state
Vladimir Putin collected 87.28 percent of the votes in the next
presidential elections, Azernews reports, citing the Russian
media.
According to the last official results of the voting, Nikolay
Kharitonov got 4.31 percent, Vladislav Davankov 3.85 percent, and
Leonid Slutsky got 3.20 percent of the votes.
Voter turnout in the presidential elections in Russia was 77.49
percent.
