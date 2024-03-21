Sales Of The New KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R And EVO Will Start In The AVTODOM KTM Dealerships

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AVTODOM KTM, the exclusive distributor of the legendary Austrian brand, will present its long-awaited new products 1390 SUPER DUKE R and 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO to its customers on the eve of the May holidays.



The 1390 SUPER DUKE R is powered by a completely updated version of the LC8 V-twin engine. The power of this increased by 11 horsepower. The motorcycle has a power to weight ratio of almost 1:1. It produces 190 l/hp and weighs 200 kg. The ergonomic design features a slight rearward displacement of the tank. This provides more support when braking. The tank volume has increased by 1.5 liters. The range has increased to 300 km. The steering wheel is positioned slightly lower than on the previous 1290 R. Motion control has improved without losing comfort. The TFT instrument panel allows for smartphone connectivity. This provides navigation and call access. The 1390 SUPER DUKE R brings out all the facets of the motorcycle, thanks to the ability to use different riding modes. STREET, SPORT, TRACK, PERFORMANCE modes are provided in this. These provide a wide range of motorcycle settings. RAIN gives maximum traction and power reduction. This increases the level of safety on wet roads.



The same improvements as the 1390 SUPER DUKE R are used in the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO. WP SAT Semi-Active Suspension Technology is added to this. It automatically adapts to changes in driving style or road surface conditions. This allows you to achieve high driving skill.



ï¿1⁄2Innovation has always been and remains the main trend of the KTM brand. The emergence of new models is the result of careful research and innovative technological solutions. The new 1390 SUPER DUKE R and its EVO variant offer great opportunities for NAKED riding enthusiasts. These motorcycles have every chance of becoming real bestsellers of the new motorcycle seasonï¿1⁄2, - Dmitry Smolyakov, Head of the KTM Motorcycle Distribution Department of the AVTODOM Group, commented.



AVTODOM KTM dealership centers provide their clients with the opportunity to take advantage of all support measures from the manufacturer, use the trade-in program when purchasing a KTM motorcycle, favorable leasing and credit conditions. A network of modern service centers provides fast and professional technical service using a wide range of original spare parts and additional equipment.



