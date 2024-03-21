Kuwait PM Congratulates Namibia On Independence Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent, Thursday, a cable of congratulations to the Republic of Namibia President Dr. Nangolo Mbumba on the occasion of his country's Independence Day. (pickup previous) sa

