GCC, Turkyie Sign Joint Statement To Start Free Trade Negotiations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, March 21 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi said that the joint statement signed on Thursday to start free trade negotiations between the GCC and Turkiye reflected the strong relations between the countries.

This came in a press statement during the signing of Al-Budaiwi and the Turkish Minister of Trade, Dr. Omer Bolat in Ankara to start the free trade negotiations agreement between the two sides.

Al-Budaiwi stressed that this was an indication of the GCC's regional and the international status at all levels, including the trade, economic and financial status.

The Secretary General pointed out that the joint statement emphasized the importance of cooperation between Turkiye and the GCC to strengthen the economic relations and expand trade and investment between the countries.

Al-Budaiwi stressed that the GCC aim to strengthen the prospects of trade and economic cooperation for the GCC regionally and internationally, in addition to diversifying their sources of income and economies. (end)

