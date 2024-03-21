Jordan Conducts 7 Airdrops For Gaza With International Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 21 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) conducted seven airdrops on Thursday, delivering essential humanitarian and food aid to various locations in the northern Gaza Strip.These airdrops were executed utilizing two C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, along with an aircraft from Egypt, Germany, Singapore, and two from the United States.The international collaboration in this operation underscores Jordan's concerted efforts to garner support from diverse international partners in addressing the urgent humanitarian needs arising from the ongoing Israeli war, particularly in Ramadan.The Army reiterated its commitment to providing vital humanitarian and medical assistance through an established air bridge, facilitating the transportation of aid from Amman Civil Airport to El-Arish International Airport. Additionally, aid continues to be delivered through a combination of airdrops over Gaza and ground convoys.Since the onset of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the JAF has conducted 53 airdrops, with an additional 78 joint airdrops conducted in collaboration with other nations.