               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israel Arrested 28 Palestinians In West Bank-PPC


3/21/2024 8:03:14 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ramallah, Mar. 21 (Petra) -Israeli occupation forces arrested 28 Palestinians in the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem, including two children and former prisoners, Palestinian Prisoners' Club (PPC) said.
In a statement Thursday, the PPC noted Israeli forces, amid heavy gunfire, stormed various areas in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus, Ramallah, El-Bireh, and several neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem, claiming raids aimed to arrest "wanted" Palestinians.

MENAFN21032024000117011021ID1108005335

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search