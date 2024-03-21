Israel Arrested 28 Palestinians In West Bank-PPC

Ramallah, Mar. 21 (Petra) -Israeli occupation forces arrested 28 Palestinians in the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem, including two children and former prisoners, Palestinian Prisoners' Club (PPC) said.In a statement Thursday, the PPC noted Israeli forces, amid heavy gunfire, stormed various areas in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus, Ramallah, El-Bireh, and several neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem, claiming raids aimed to arrest "wanted" Palestinians.

