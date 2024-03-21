Jordan, Morocco Discuss Water Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 21 (Petra) - Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Saud, engaged in discussions on Thursday regarding collaborative efforts with Moroccan Ambassador to the Kingdom, Fouad Akhrif.Abu Saud outlined the challenges confronting Jordan, particularly the escalating difficulties within the water sector. Despite concerted efforts to bolster available water resources, he highlighted the exacerbating effects of climate change, population growth, and the refugee crisis on the widening disparity between water demand and supply.He underscored Jordan's initiatives in comprehensive water management and water loss reduction, along with significant long-term projects like the national carrier aimed at addressing the Kingdom's water challenges.The Moroccan ambassador commended the endeavors of the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and its developmental operations, expressing Morocco's keenness to foster effective collaboration for the success of joint water initiatives.