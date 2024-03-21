Specialized Training Program To Enhance Media Literacy Skills Implemented Across Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 21 (Petra) - The Ministry of Government Communications, in collaboration with the Hussein Fund for Excellence and the Jordan Media Institute, has been conducting a specialized training program on "Media and Information Literacy."Fifty-nine young volunteers from the Crown Prince Foundation and the King Abdullah II Fund for Development participated in the three-day program across Ma'an, Zarqa, and Jerash.The workshops covered various crucial topics such as media and information literacy concepts, debunking false news, tackling hate speech on media and social platforms, and ensuring digital safety for youth.The initiative aims to train and enhance the skills of 75 young individuals aged 16-25 across six governorates: Irbid, Karak, Aqaba, Zarqa, Jerash, and Ma'an.In January, the Ministry of Government Communications partnered with the Hussein Fund for Excellence and the Jordan Media Institute for the third phase of the "Media and Information Literacy" project.The goal is to empower participants with media literacy skills and equip them to effectively share their knowledge with the local community, thus safeguarding society from the perils of misinformation and fake news.