Calcutta HC Seeks Action Taken Report From Bengal Govt On Garden Reach Building Collapse

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 21 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to file an action taken report (ATR) on the collapse of a five-storey under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata late on Sunday night that killed 10 persons.

Hearing a PIL filed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, a BJP leader from the Garden Reach area, the division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya said, "It sounds unlikely that the construction was being raised illegally without the knowledge of the competent administration."

The Chief Justice also took note of a complaint claiming that the disaster management department stopped the rescue operation at the accident site with debris still piled up there.

“What will happen if anyone else is still trapped there,” Chief Justice Sivagnanam questioned.

He also emphasised that the mere existence of legal provisions to check illegal constructions is not enough to prevent such mishaps.

“There should be solid infrastructure support to implement the legal provisions. What is the point in sending soldiers to fight the battle on the borders without giving them bullets,” the Chief Justice observed.

He also observed that despite having the legal authority, the State Pollution Control Board is unable to implement many things.

“They are often beaten up when they go to the spot for investigation. What can they do without infrastructure support,” Justice Sivagnanam asked.

The matter will be heard next on April 4.