Nearly Half Of Jordan's Population Are Females: Dos Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 21 (Petra) - The female population in the Kingdom has reached 5.419 million, constituting 47.1 percent of the total population in 2023.On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Department of Statistics (DoS) released a statement, highlighting that women in the reproductive age group of 15-49 years accounted for 52.5 percent of the total female population. This percentage declines to 11.9 percent among women aged 50 years and above.Results from population and family health surveys revealed a notable increase in life expectancy between 2012 and 2017. Women's life expectancy rose from 74.4 years in 2012 to 75.1 years in 2017, while men experienced an increase from 71.4 years to 72.3 years. Consequently, women's life expectancy exceeded that of men by three years in 2017. Over the five-year period, women's life expectancy increased by 0.7 years, compared to a 0.9-year increase for men.The data also indicated a slight decrease in the overall birth rate per mother in Jordan, dropping from 2.7 children in 2017 to 2.6 children in 2023. Moreover, the proportion of adolescent girls aged 15-19 who had previously given birth decreased from 3.3 percent in 2017 to 2.1 percent in 2023, attributed to the increase in the average age of first marriage for females from 26.3 years in 2017 to 27.5 years in 2022.Over the same period, there was an increase in births attended by skilled health professionals, rising from 99.7 percent in 2017 to 99.9 percent in 2023. Additionally, 97 percent of mothers received prenatal healthcare from specialized providers in 2023, while 83 percent received postpartum care. The proportion of mothers with access to modern family planning methods reached 54.3 percent in 2023.Noteworthy improvements in neonatal, infant, and child mortality rates were observed, with neonatal mortality declining to 9 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2023, compared to 11 deaths in 2017. Infant mortality decreased from 17 to 14 deaths per thousand live births, while mortality for children under the age of five dropped from 19 to 15 deaths per thousand live births.According to the National Maternal Mortality Report from the Ministry of Health for 2021, the maternal mortality rate decreased to 29.8 deaths per 100,000 live births.Addressing the prevalent issue of anemia, efforts have been ongoing to combat its impact on children, women, pregnant women, and adolescent girls. Data from population and family health surveys during 2017-2023 showcased a reduction in anemia incidence among women aged 15-49 years from 42.6 percent to 32.3 percent, marking a 24 percent decrease. Mild anemia remained the most prevalent, declining from 36 percent in 2017 to 17.1 percent in 2023.