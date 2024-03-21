Amman Stock Exchange Records Modest Gain In Trading Session

Amman, Mar. 21 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded its trading session on Thursday with a modest increase of 0.08 percent, reaching a level of 2,494 points.The total volume of shares traded during the session stood at approximately 2.4 million shares, valued at about JD2.9 million, with a total of 1,396 transactions executed.Among the publicly traded companies, 21 recorded an uptick in their share prices, while 34 experienced a decline, and the share prices of 36 remained unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.