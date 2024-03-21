Merck Healthcare Signs Mou With Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute And Research Centre To Enhance Cancer Care Access

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India - March 21, 2024 - Merck India, a leading science and technology company committed to supporting cancer patients, today announced a strategic partnership with the renowned Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre under the Umeed program. This collaborative initiative aims to bolster access to cancer care for patients affected by head & neck, and colorectal cancer. The Umeed Program, rooted in a multifaceted approach, seeks to empower patients, foster awareness, and be a knowledge partner to healthcare professionals, thereby catalyzing positive changes in the community.



"We firmly believe that partnerships like the one forged with Merck are the need of the hour in our collective fight against cancer. By joining forces, we can amplify awareness efforts and expedite treatment access, crucial elements in our mission to combat this disease. This collaboration underscores our commitment to ensuring swifter diagnosis and treatment, ultimately enhancing the chances of beating cancer and improving patient outcomes." - Medical Superintendent, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC).



Together with Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Merck will prioritize raising awareness and educating communities in identified Delhi districts about the signs, symptoms, timely diagnosis and management of head & neck and colorectal cancer. Merck Healthcare will facilitate counseling and screening events for patients, alongside providing subsidized diagnostic assistance through various supporting programs.



"We are privileged to join hands with Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre under the Umeed campaign, symbolizing our shared commitment to elevating cancer awareness in India. With the cancer burden increasing in our country on a daily basis, through this collaborative endeavor, our aim is to offer a comprehensive program that not only educates common man about Head and Neck Cancer but also facilitates higher screening, timely diagnosis, and access to treatment. Together, we aspire to make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and families affected by cancer, offering them hope, support, and access to high-quality care," stated Ms. Pratima Reddy, Country Speaker for Merck India & MD, Merck Specialties Pvt Ltd.



In alignment with Merck's global aspirations and commitment to expanding access to healthcare in the Low-and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC), the company has set an ambitious goal to touch 80 million patients by 2030 and make a positive impact on their lives. Merck's strategy focuses on impactful therapeutic areas such as head & neck, colorectal, and bladder cancers, along with thyroid disorders, supported by a three-pronged approach aimed at deepening, widening, and accelerating access as part of its LMIC initiative. This involves intensifying collaborative efforts to remove access barriers, expanding medicine availability, and expediting product launches, all geared towards driving global health equity and ensuring widespread access to life-saving treatments.





