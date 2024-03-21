               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ammunition And Anti-Tank Missile Found In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar


3/21/2024 7:12:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Arms and ammunition were discovered in Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It was noted that 2 automatic rifles, 1 "Carbine", 1 anti-tank rocket, 12 mortar shells, 1 hand grenade and a large number of cartridges of different calibers were found in the territory of the district by the actions of the employees of the Kalbajar District Police Department.

