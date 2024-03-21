Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship, Mai Dubai Off To A Winning Start

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DUBAI: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and Mai Dubai began their journey on a winning note in the Wheelchair Basketball competition of the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, late on Wednesday.

Going in as complete under dogs, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Dubai secured a stunning 39-32 win over early favourites Dubai Municipality, while Mai Dubai got the better of Community Development Authority 28-16.

Dubai Municipality led 22-17 at the end of the first period. But, they were unable to consolidate their position as the match progressed as the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship went on to wrap up a famous win.

The Mai Dubai team started off strongly and led 16-10 at the end of the opening period of play. Playing a strong defence, Mai Dubai further relied on quick counters to wrap up the match 28-16.

In the other two matches played on the opening night before an appreciative audience at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, Dubai Police overpowered Dubai Roads and Transport Authority 32-12 after leading 18-8 at the end of the first period, while the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services also started on a winning note following their narrow 18-8 victory against Dubai Courts.

Meanwhile, fancied Dubai Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Police General Headquarters will be looking at a first win, while the team from Community Development Authority and Mai Dubai will also be eyeing an attempt to continue their momentum at the Dubai Club for People of Determination in Al Ghusais, in Friday's games.

Launched and supported by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the 11th Ramadan Sports Tournament will conclude with the volleyball final on March 31.

Held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman Dubai Sports Council, the largest sports tournament of its kind during the holy month of Ramadan at the NAS Sports Complex, is conducted under the slogan“Limitless Capabilities.”

Organised under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), this year's sports fiesta has nine different sports disciplines, including Volleyball, Padel, Jiu-Jitsu, Fencing, Wheelchair Basketball, Road Race, Cycling, Tug-of-War and an Obstacle Challenge Race.

Road cycling for two days

Up next will be the cycling races as various categories compete on the roads of Nad Al Sheba on Friday and Saturday, starting off with races for People of Determination in the Open categories for men and senior men from 9.30 pm on Friday.

On Saturday, the remaining categories will be worked off starting with the Amateurs (UAE national men), Teams (UAE nationals men), Open (women), Amateurs (UAE national women), Teams (UAE national women) and Senior women.

The races in the People of Determination Category will allow citizens and residents of the UAE in the following categories, namely 1. Road Bicycles - C Category (Normal Bikes that can be used by People of Determination); 2. Hand Bicycles - H Category (Bikes that are used only by hand) and 3. Blind – T & B Category (Twin Bikes that are used by visually impaired).

Cyclists from government clubs, national teams, players of private clubs and teams who participate in the federation competitions, residents and GCC nationals who are not residents of the UAE will be allowed to participate in the open category for men.

Similarly, the Open category for Women will consist of female cyclists from government clubs, national teams, female players of private clubs and teams who participate in the federation competitions, female residents and female GCC nationals who are not residents of the country.

The Amateurs/UAE National Men and women categories will be open for amateur male UAE nationals who are registered with private teams and clubs, individual cyclists who have been participating in the federation's competitions and individual cyclists participating in official competitions qualifying for the World Championship (Grand Fundo).

The Team/UAE National Men and women categories will be open to all amateur UAE cyclists, but excluding riders from National Teams, Clubs, Police, Armed Forces, Civil Defence and private clubs and teams.

The Senior Men and Women categories will be open to all cyclists above 50 years (that is, born in 1974 or before).

Volleyball beckons

Excitement has been building up towards the Volleyball tournament for men - one of the main events in this tournament.

The eight participating teams have been preparing for the start from today (March 22) at the Nad Al Sheba Complex with Zabeel (1) facing Fohood Zabeel, while The Emperor will take on Alameed in the late match.

On Saturday, HMS will play Al Jawareh in the first match and this match will be followed with Zabeel (2) playing against The King.

There will be a rest day for teams following the conclusion of preliminary round matches. The semi-finals will be played on March 29, followed by the fight for third place on March 30 and the final on March 31.