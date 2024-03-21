US Forces Unwelcome At Japanese Ports And Airfields

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A US Navy destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta recently went to Japan's Ishigaki island, between Okinawa and Taiwan . It wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms.

The local authorities at first refused permission for the ship to dock – claiming the water wasn't deep enough. They later relented, but the local dockworkers union went on strike to protest the ship's visit.

Okinawa's Prefectural Government also opposed the visit.

This isn't the first time United States Navy ships have had trouble getting into Japanese civilian ports.

Keep in mind that Japan is said to be America's strongest ally and supposedly in“lock-step” with the

United States . The US is also obligated to defend Japan – and has been since 1960 when the

US-Japan Security Treaty

was signed.

So what's going on?

The US military has operational requirements to maintain deterrence and, if necessary, fight to defend Japan. But this runs up against local opposition to military activities and – an even more powerful opponent – the so-called burden business. The incident on Ishigaki Island is a reflection of this.

First, the operational requirements.



The Americans don't send ships to Ishigaki and other Japanese ports to be difficult.



Rather, to mount an effective defense, the US military wants access to as many ports as possible.

And it's important to use them in so-called“phase zero” - peacetime, or at least before the shooting starts.

It helps to be familiar with a location and operating environment (including the local inhabitants), rather than figuring things out on the fly once trouble occurs.

If you've been somewhere and done something it's different from showing up for the first time. A military practices for the same reasons a baseball team or an orchestra does.

