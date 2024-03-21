Road Trailers Market Analysis, Scope, Forecast To 2029

(MENAFN- Straits Research) With a constantly rising population, the market is seeing an increase in demand for several products, including food, automobile, chemicals, building materials, oil and gas, medicines, furniture, and home items. This has accelerated the industrial manufacturing of these items across the world. With each passing year, many competitors enter the FMCG industry to capitalize on the attractive growth opportunity.

Furthermore, as the number of vehicles on the road grows worldwide, so does the need for oil and gas. Major oil-producing countries, including the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and China, have significantly boosted their overall production output. These reasons are likely to increase demand for road trailers to transport manufactured goods, oil and gas, agricultural produce, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles, among others.

Developing Economies to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

North America and Europe currently account for more than 60% of worldwide road-trailer manufacturing. However, when manufacturers compete with many competitors and supply quality items to remain in the market, manufacturing costs rise to a high level, reducing net profit margins. This creates a lucrative opportunity for market participants to develop their manufacturing line or production facility in economies with abundant raw materials and favorable government policies.

According to our findings, Asia-Pacific and South America provide an excellent potential opportunity for market participants to extend their presence and establish manufacturing plants in these regions. This would allow the participants to take advantage of low-cost labor, plentiful raw materials, improved operational efficiency, and favorable government regulations.

Due to a rapidly rising population and a movement in the number of manufacturing businesses to this region, the industrial output and supermarket network have significantly increased in the last several years. Furthermore, the ongoing trade battle between the United States and China and China and India has produced attractive income pockets for trailer manufacturers.



Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic disrupted the economies of all the counties around the world. Widespread lockdowns interrupted the supply chain and compelled companies to follow strict guidelines to safeguard workers from COVID-19. Due to this, the five-year streak in which the Top 25 trailer manufacturers produced more than 300,000 trailers ended in 2020. Despite the obstacles, trailer output topped 200,000 units for the eighth straight year in 2020 and was back on its feet.

In July, the global market took off quickly. Trailer manufacturing has begun to recover rapidly. However, the producers had to deal with several additional issues, including a slowdown in production, workforce shortfall, raw material shortages, increasing steel costs, and supply chain disruptions. On the plus side, most of the dealer inventory accumulated in 2018 and 2019 was used in 2020 since business has been substantially more robust than in 2019.

Most trailer manufacturers in the United States and Europe saw a considerable increase in backlog as demand increased but could not be met owing to manpower and raw material shortages.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific market for road trailers is the fastest expanding. The area is home to more than 60% of the world's population, with India and China accounting for more than 35%. These two nations have emerged as the top mining and manufacturing hubs for autos, chemicals, and medicines in recent years.

North America and Europe were the two largest markets for road trailers in 2021. In Europe, Schmitz Cargobull led all manufacturers in overall trailer sales throughout the period, selling about 55,000 trailers in 2016. Krone is the second-largest trailer manufacturer, with around 34,500 units sold in 2016. Its European market share, close to 6% in 2009, rose to 18% in 2012 and settled about 16% from 2014 onwards. Schmitz Cargobull and Krone are the undisputed market leaders, accounting for more than 40% of trailer manufacturing in the EU.

The top 25 trailer manufacturers account for 95% of the overall manufacturing in North America. Among these, the top five trailer manufacturers are Wabash, Hyundai Translead, Great Dane & Utility, and Vanguard. These five manufacturers account for more than 60% of the regional market. Wabash owns more than 16% of the company. Tankers and bulk transport trailers make for a slightly bigger %age of sales (10%) in the United States than in the EU (7 %). Tippers and dump trailers are significantly more frequent in the EU (13%) than in the United States (2%).

Key Highlights



The global road trailers market was valued at USD 20,141 million in 2017 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2029.

By type, the global road trailers market is segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment is predicted to grow at an elevated CAGR of 5.1% by 2029.

According to trailer type, the market is segmented as dry van and box, refrigerator, flatbed, and others. The dry van and box has acquired the highest market share in 2021. It is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are the two major markets for road trailers. They are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% and 4.2% by 2029, respectively.



Market News



In November 2019, the UK and Ireland trailer manufacturer Dennison made its debut at the Solutrans CV Show in Lyon, France, exhibiting its new Link 25 trailer. New SAF axles and a patented Dennison design have enabled the turning circle to be reduced compared with the B-Double trailer it previously offered. The units were manufactured in Ireland for sale across Europe, where Dennison hoped to expand its sales reach.

In March 2019, Big Tex Trailer World, the nation's largest professional-grade trailer retailer, announced the acquisition of Truckfitters, a premier provider of truck upfitting products and service and the largest operation in Texas. The addition of Truckfitters furthers Big Tex Trailer World's mission to provide the most complete and the highest quality hauling solutions anywhere.



Global Road Trailers Market: Segmentation

By Type



Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles



By Trailer Type



Dry Van and Box

Refrigerator

Flatbed

Other



By Regions



America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

SAMEA





