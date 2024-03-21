Venezuela’S Political Crisis Escalates

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro's administration intensifies its crackdown on the opposition, focusing on Maria Corina Machado, a key adversary.



Tarek William Saab, the feared Prosecutor Genera , announced the detention of Machado's allies, accusing them of plotting against the government and aiding terrorist groups in planned attacks on military bases.



The arrests involve Machado's campaign leaders from La Guaira, Yaracuy, and Trujillo, whose whereabouts remain unknown, sparking allegations of "forced disappearance" from their legal team.



This crackdown occurs as Machado , despite leading in polls against Maduro, is banned from registering for the presidential elections.



Her substantial lead in the opposition's nominating contest contrasts with the government's efforts to suppress her candidacy.







The international community, including the United States, criticizes these moves and threatens to reimpose sanctions should Venezuela fail to ensure a fair electoral process.



Faced with a ban, the Venezuelan opposition contemplates whether to support Machado or to find an alternative candidate before the registration deadline.



The global community is watching closely, understanding these developments' significant implications for Venezuela's democratic integrity and international relations.

Background

Machado, via social media, vows to continue the electoral struggle, hinting at an opposition option for the July 28 presidential vote.



She aims for quick, inclusive decisions to transform Venezuela. As the nomination period (21st to 25th) nears, the dilemma of a substitute candidate arises.



Machado suggests two paths for the government: enable a fair election or illegitimately cling to power, which wouldn't halt a transition due to domestic and global opposition.



Manuel Rosales, Zulia's governor , emerges as a prospective unity candidate, endorsed by ally Luis Emilio Rondón.



Despite previous runs and advocating for sanction removals, Rosales uniquely connects with Maduro.



His center-left party, Un Nuevo Tiempo , is verified for election participation amid recent authority revisions.

