Curfew Extended In Haiti

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Haitian authorities have prolonged the curfew in the West department, home to the capital, Port-au-Prince.



This step is crucial for regaining stability amid Haiti's current turmoil. The curfew will continue until this Saturday, while the state of emergency will last until April 3.



From Wednesday, March 20, through Saturday, March 23, the curfew runs nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM.



It does not apply to essential workers like police, firefighters, ambulance crews, medical staff, and accredited reporters.



Interim Prime Minister Michel Patrick Boisvert 's statement made it clear: for now, all outdoor gatherings are banned in the West department.



This ensures peace during the emergency phase. Police received orders to implement the curfew and detain those breaking it strictly.



The initial emergency declaration and curfew started on March 3. They responded to escalating insecurity, particularly around Port-au-Prince.







Recent events underline the urgency. A daring jailbreak orchestrated by armed attackers led to violent clashes and riots. These incidents claimed at least 12 lives.



In this crisis, the hope for stability hinges on forming a presidential transition council.



Following Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation on March 11, this council is expected to guide Haiti towards elections.



This move could mark a turning point for the nation, signaling a path out of the crisis.

Background

Haiti faces a grave security crisis , intensified by a large prison escape and subsequent state emergency.



Gang activities disrupted flights at the main airport and led to attacks on police and educational institutions, causing over 20 hospitalizations from gunshot wounds.



The instability traces back to President Moïse's assassination in 2021, with the "Viv Ansanm" coalition under Jimmy“Barbecue” Chérizier hinting at escalating conflict.



Amidst growing violence, Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns to ease political turmoil, marking his tenure's end since Moïse's death without holding elections.



The increasing gang dominance calls for an international security mission as the U.S. evacuates embassy personnel and strengthens security in response to the dire situation, underscoring the urgent need for global support and solutions for Haiti's challenges.

