Brazil’S Rise As Global Chicken Export Leader

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil now leads in chicken exports globally and is second in production after the UK approved its exports, with the EU likely to follow.



Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro shared this news after touring a BRF plant in Lucas do Rio Verde, Mato Grosso.



BRF, one of the world's largest food companies, operates from Brazil and specializes in producing and exporting poultry, pork, and processed foods.



Fávaro confirmed the UK's approval and expressed hope for EU market access shortly.



"Today, we're exporting to the UK, and soon, we'll reach the EU," he said. This marks a major comeback in European markets.



He pointed out Brazil's pivotal role in the meat industry, with nearly 40% of the world's chicken consumption coming from Brazil. He sees potential for further growth.



The move follows a tough period in 2018 when the EU banned imports from 20 Brazilian plants, mostly poultry processors.







This ban significantly affected BRF, Brazil's largest chicken processor. The situation improved when 12 of these plants were cleared after a food safety probe.



This step forward enhances Brazil's global standing and signifies its commitment to food safety and quality, ensuring its poultry products meet international standards.

Background

The rebound in Brazil's poultry export capabilities signifies a critical turnaround. After the 2018 ban, Brazil worked diligently to elevate its food safety standards.



This effort aimed to restore global confidence in the poultry industry.



The recent approvals by the UK and anticipated acceptance by the EU highlight Brazil's success in these endeavors.



Historically, Brazil's poultry sector has been a cornerstone of its agricultural economy. It employs millions and contributes significantly to the country's GDP.



This resurgence opens new opportunities for Brazil in global markets, potentially boosting its economy.

