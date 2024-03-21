Ceará Triumphs Over Fortaleza With Raí Ramos Goal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Raí Ramos scored, granting Ceará a 1-0 victory over Fortaleza at Arena Castelão in the Copa do Nordeste's sixth round on Wednesday.



This victory moved Ceará to nine points, placing them fourth in Group A, while Fortaleza, with eight points, is second in Group B.



Fortaleza showed early aggression, narrowly missing scores, including Kuscevic's header off the post and a save from Richard against Pikachu.



Barceló also tested João Ricardo, who managed a save. Injuries forced Ceará to substitute Aylon and Guilherme Castilho for Facundo Castro and Lucas Mugni, respectively; Fortaleza's Tinga also exited due to injury. The opening half lacked goals.







The game's tempo increased after halftime: Sasha's entry and immediate impact led to a Richard save.



Fortaleza argued a missed penalty for a handball, but the plea was ignored. Ramos nearly scored from a distance, with João Ricardo denying him.



Yet, Ramos broke through with a goal from a corner. Richard saved another attempt by Lucero, and Moisés missed a clear chance.



Marinho's late free-kick was also stopped by Richard, cementing Ceará's win.



Looking ahead, Fortaleza will welcome Vitória on Saturday, while Ceará meets Treze on Sunday.



The match drew a sizable crowd of 39,492, with revenue hitting R$898,004.



This turnout and the game's outcome underscore the intense rivalry and high stakes in the Copa do Nordeste, highlighting soccer's profound impact in Brazil.

