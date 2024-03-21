Asia-Pacific To Dominate The Chainsaw Market Growth During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-Pacific is the biggest region in terms of geography. The region has two of the top three countries in terms of PPP globally, China and India. There has been increasing commercialization of wood products that fuel the wood industry's growth in the region. Fuelwood and charcoal have been in demand in the past and will continue to see a rise in demand in the coming decades. Developing countries such as India still use firewood for cooking and in various industries. China is at the forefront of the use of wood that is used in various end-use industries. The demand for products made of natural woods is finding more interest, further propelling market growth. Furthermore, as per the International Forest Review, around 70 percent of China's timber imports are supplied from various countries in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, growing construction activities in economies such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China will further create growth opportunities for the chain saw market used extensively in the construction industry.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Chainsaw Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



COVID -19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lull in the market demand globally. With countries resorting to trade restrictions and following policies to boost domestic production to mitigate the dependency on other global players such as China, the demand for wood and lumbering industry is expected to decline in the coming months. Numerous industries and individual businesses have been suffering due to low cash flow. This, coupled with the low demand for wood used in the various industries, will directly impact the chainsaw market growth in the year 2020. However, governments are taking active steps to revive the economy and demand in terms of economic aid.

With the easing up of the lockdown measures and the revival of the supply chain sector along with the transportation industry is anticipated to act as a catalyst and jump-start the economic demand once again, which may prove beneficial for the lumbering, construction, and other allied industries hence creating demand for chainsaw market in the coming months.

Chainsaw Market: Key Players



ANDREAS STIHL

Hitachi

Husqvarna Group

Makita

Stanley Black & Decker

ECHO

Husqvarna

John Deere

MTD

TORO

TTI

Honda

Blount

Craftsman

Global Garden Products

Briggs & Stratton

Stanley Black & Decker

Ariens

Makita

Hitachi

Greenworks

EMAK

ECHO

Brinly

Sun Joe

Zomax

ZHONGJIAN



Chainsaw Market: Segmentation

By Type



Electric

Gas-powered



By Application



Tree Felling

Bucking

Pruning

Wood Carving

Ice sculpting

Construction

Others



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

Italy

The U.K.

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Qatar

Oman

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN21032024004597010339ID1108005033