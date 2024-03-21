Global Die Attach Machine Market Extends At A Healthy CAGR Of 6.3% By 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Die attach machine is used to attach the semiconductor device die and its package. It is also an integral segment of the semiconductor supply chain and the backend process of chip fabrication. The market is expected to develop due to increased demand for electronics goods, increased demand for hybrid circuits from applications in the medical, military, photonics, and wireless electronics sectors, and the expansion of the semiconductor packaging industry. Additionally, market participants will have profitable growth prospects during the projected period due to the increased use of led circuits.

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Electronic Products Drive the Global Die Attach Machine Market



Consumers' rising desire for electronics devices increases the chip market, which is anticipated to indirectly increase demand for die attach machines over the forecasted period. The increase can be ascribed to the rising need for user-friendly electronics products and the expanding residential market, which fuels global demand for consumer electronics.



Optoelectronics, MEMS, and MOEMS are a few components used in the mass production of electronic goods in China and Taiwan, including smartphones, wearables, and white goods. A faster growth rate is also anticipated for Asia-Pacific as a result of increased investments in the growth of the semiconductor business in nations like China and India. Thus, it is expected that an increase in construction projects in various parts of the world will fuel the growth of the die attach machine market.



Untapped Market Opportunities Amid the Growing Usage of LED Circuits



The need for die attach machines is rising as the rate of LED penetration grows. To achieve the most outstanding results, LED wire bonding can be done through various techniques, including ball and wedge bonding, chain bonding, and ball bonding. Leading producers of die attach LEDs include China, Japan, and Europe. These regions have the most die attach LED manufacturing businesses. Technology-wise, Japanese companies are robust and have a lot of expertise with die attach LEDs. The YOLE group is expanding its research into the memory and hybrid chip industries, focusing on the mobile, automotive and transportation, healthcare, telecom, and defense & aerospace sectors. These nations will construct a variety of lighting, image, and display gadgets in the future, opening up prospects in the market for die attach LED tools.



Regional Analysis of the Global Die Attach Machine Market:



Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has a sizable market share and will expand at a relatively rapid pace during the forecast period. The need for die bonder equipment in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be driven by the high concentration of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturers in the region. Consumer electronics, industrial, telecommunications, data centers, and the automotive industries use integrated circuits (ICs) extensively. For instance, high-density storage devices like solid-state drives (SSDs) and automobiles use ICs for sensing and processing applications. The global expansion of chip fabrication facilities is expected to fuel the regional market.



Europe is the second-largest shareholder and is projected to reach USD 455 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. This is attributed to the large-scale end-use industries in Europe. The communication industry in the region has also prospered due to increased regulatory backing for expansion. Such initiatives help the communication industry flourish, increasing the need for die bonding materials. In addition, for future growth, the European Commission is said to be considering a short-term strategy to boost the development of its semiconductor industry, and EU officials have been in discussion with companies such as TSMC, Samsung, and Intel to entice them to build plants in Europe with large subsidies. These efforts are expected to drive the growth of the die attach machine market during the forecast period.



North America is the third-largest region. The major semiconductor manufacturers focus on the North American market due to its high adoption of die bonder machines. Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and enhanced wireless networks are opening up new frontiers in semiconductor demand, which American companies are well-positioned to take advantage of. The North American market is estimated to exhibit dynamic growth driven by increased investment in R&D activities. In coming years, the US government is funding establishing 7–10 new semiconductor factories, which is expected to fuel the die attach machine market manufacturing.



Key Highlights



The global die attach machine market was worth USD 1,200 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2,080 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Type-wise, the global die attach machine market is categorized into Flip Chip Bonders and Die Bonders. The Die Bonder segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Technique-wise, the global die attach machine market is fragmented into Epoxy, Soft Solder, Sintering, Eutectic, and Others. The Epoxy technique is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Application-wise, the global die attach machine market is fragmented into RF & MEMS, Logic, Memory, Optoelectronics, CMOS Image Sensors, LED, and Others. The Led segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the global die attach machine market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.





Key Market Players



Key companies profiled in the global die attach machine market report include Anza Technology, Inc, ASM Pacific Technology Limited, BE Semiconductor Industries N.V, Dr. Tresky AG, Fasford Technology Co. Limited, Inseto UK Limited, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., MicroAssembly Technologies Limited, Palomar Technologies, and Shinkawa Limited.



Market News



In June 2022, MAT announced the introduction of the "CROSSOVER," the new Model 6200 Automatic Table-top Die Attach System.

In June 2022, Inseto, a leading technical distributor of equipment and materials, supplied and installed a Kulicke & Soffa (K&S) Asterion EV hybrid wedge bonder in the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC).





Global Die Attach Machine Market: Segmentation



By Type



Flip Chip Bonder

Die Bonder





By Technique



Epoxy

Soft Solder

Sintering

Eutectic

Others





By Application



RF & MEMS

Optoelectronics

Logic

Memory

CMOS Image Sensors

LED

Others





By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



MENAFN21032024004597010339ID1108005032