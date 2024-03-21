North America To Grab The Lion's Share Of The Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 1,823.2 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2029.

The rising need for faster and accurate results from molecular tests and the increasing number of clinical studies to determine the efficiency and accuracy of novel molecular tests propel market growth.



Key Insights



North America is projected to dominate the point-of-care molecular diagnostic market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and acute disorders, technological advancements, and the presence of well-established healthcare industries drive the regional market.

Asia-Pacific's point-of-care molecular diagnostic market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories and rising accessibility of healthcare.

The test-kits segment is projected to dominate the point-of-care molecular diagnostic market due to the frequent use of test kits for the diagnosis of various diseases.

By the end-user, the decentralized laboratories segment is projected to dominate the point-of-care molecular diagnostic market.



Market Drivers



Technological advancements, new product development, and increasing demand for point-of-care molecular diagnostic services drive the market.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide; as per the World Health Organization (WHO), over 17 million people die due to infectious diseases every year.



Key Players



Abaxis

Roche

Abbott

Danaher

BioMerieux

Sysmex

Bio-Rad Laboratories

OraSure Technologies

Bayer



Recent Developments



On February 14, 2019, BioRad Laboratories announced that the QXDx Auto DG ddPCR system received FDA clearance. The product specializes in monitoring a patient's molecular response to treatment.

On April 03, 2017, Roche launched a new product, CobasLiat PCR system, which is used for the sensitive diagnosis of clostridium difficile. The product specializes in delivering accurate and timely diagnosis for infections.



Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostic Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Analyzers

Test Kit

Bacterial

Fungal

Viral



By Technology



PCR

Genetic sequencing

Hybridization

Micro-array



By End-User



Decentralized laboratories

Hospital

Homecare

Assisted living healthcare facilities



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle-East and Africa





