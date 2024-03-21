Paths Open To Possible De-Escalation Of Military And Economic Tension

David P. Goldman highlights recent economic trends in China, including a 9.4% increase in manufacturing investment, a 7% growth in industrial production, and a 9% fall in property investment, reflecting a shift towards high-tech manufacturing as outlined by Beijing.

