Paths Open To Possible De-Escalation Of Military And Economic Tension


3/21/2024 6:29:38 AM

Strong output and investment data confirm China's great rotation from property to tech

David P. Goldman highlights recent economic trends in China, including a 9.4% increase in manufacturing investment, a 7% growth in industrial production, and a 9% fall in property investment, reflecting a shift towards high-tech manufacturing as outlined by Beijing.

