The Chinese University Of Hong Kong (CUHK) Shines As A Beacon Of Excellence For International Students

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 March 2024 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is proud to feature the outstanding success and testimonial of Yagika (Jessi) Jagnani, a Year 2 student in the Integrated Bachelor of Business Administration Programme from India, who has experienced a truly enriching and transformative educational journey at CUHK.







Jessi's testimonial reflects a deep sense of appreciation and fulfilment that she has found at CUHK. From the moment she arrived on campus, she was warmly welcomed by the diverse and inclusive community, emphasising CUHK's strong commitment to fostering an environment that embraces students from all corners of the globe. The university's inclusive and fun orientation camps on both university and college levels provided her with ample opportunities to connect with fellow international students as well as local students.

Exceptional Support: CUHK's International Student Services

A remarkable aspect that stood out to Jessi was the exceptional support provided by CUHK's International Student Services team. Their unwavering commitment to addressing concerns and questions made her transition to a new country and culture seamless. The university's guidance helped her navigate administrative processes, find suitable accommodation, and adapt to life in Hong Kong. Notably, CUHK's support for vegetarian students led to the establishment of a vegetarian canteen inside the campus, highlighting the university's dedication to catering to diverse dietary needs.

CUHK's campus itself is a testament to its commitment to providing a holistic and fulfilling student experience. The lush green surroundings, state-of-the-art facilities, and modern infrastructure create an inspiring atmosphere for academic pursuits. The wide range of academic programs across various disciplines ensures that students have ample opportunities to explore their interests and pursue their passions.

A Holistic Student Experience: CUHK's Campus and Facilities

Beyond academics, CUHK offers a plethora of extracurricular activities that cater to diverse interests. Numerous student organisations, clubs, and societies provide an avenue for students to engage in sports, arts, cultural activities, and community service, allowing students like Jessi to develop invaluable leadership, teamwork, and communication skills.

One of the highlights of Jessi's experience at CUHK has been the cultural immersion opportunities. Hong Kong's vibrant and cosmopolitan nature, combined with the university's efforts to promote cultural exchange, enabled her to learn about different cultures, traditions, and perspectives. She had the chance to attend cultural festivals, engage in language exchange programs, and participate in community outreach initiatives, broadening her horizons and fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for diversity.

Furthermore, CUHK's location in Hong Kong is ideal for international students. The city itself is a melting pot of cultures and offers a myriad of attractions, from stunning skyline views to mouthwatering cuisine. Hong Kong's strategic location in Asia provides easy access to other countries in the region, allowing for exciting travel opportunities during holidays and breaks. CUHK's provision of inter-cultural exchange programs empowers students to go beyond their comfort zone and explore the world, enriching their global perspective.

Enriching and Transformative Educational Experience at CUHK

Jessi's experience as an international student at CUHK has been nothing short of exceptional. The university's commitment to academic excellence, cultural diversity, and holistic development has created an environment that nurtures students both academically and personally. She is grateful for the lifelong friendships, invaluable experiences, and knowledge gained during her time at CUHK, which has undoubtedly shaped her into a more well-rounded individual ready to tackle the challenges of the globalised world.

CUHK stands as a beacon of excellence for international students, offering a truly enriching and transformative educational experience. It is a place where students can pursue their dreams, explore new horizons, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

