UEFA Appoints Azerbaijani Referee Inspector Of Game Kazakhstan-Hungary Match


3/21/2024 6:21:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) International level judge-inspector Babek Guliyev received another appointment from UEFA.

Azernews reports, citing Idman that he will be the referee inspector of the Kazakhstan-Hungary game within the qualifying round of the European Championship among U-21 football players.

The match will be held on March 26 at 18:00 at the Almaty Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, the capital of Kazakhstan.

