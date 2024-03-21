UEFA Appoints Azerbaijani Referee Inspector Of Game Kazakhstan-Hungary Match

(MENAFN- AzerNews) International level judge-inspector Babek Guliyev received
another appointment from UEFA.
Azernews reports, citing Idman that he will be the referee inspector of the
Kazakhstan-Hungary game within the qualifying round of the European
Championship among U-21 football players.
The match will be held on March 26 at 18:00 at the Almaty
Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, the capital of Kazakhstan.
