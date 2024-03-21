Middle Corridor To Further Contribute To Azerbaijan-China Economic Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The "One Belt, One Road" initiative plays a special role in the
expansion of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and
China in recent years.
Azernews reports that Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant
to the President of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Affairs
Department of the Presidential Administration, said this in an
interview with China's CGTN TV channel.
In this regard, during the interview, it was emphasized that
maximum use of the opportunities of the Middle Corridor will make
great contributions to economic and commercial relations in the
future. Taking into account Azerbaijan's special relations with the
countries of Central Asia, the possibilities of cooperation in
China-Central Asia-Azerbaijan format were discussed. It was stated
that Azerbaijan, together with partner countries, is continuously
working for the operation of this trade and transport corridor
under more efficient conditions.
Furthermore, the program discussed the green transition and
green development policy in Azerbaijan, and it was pointed out that
China is an important partner of official Baku in this direction,
and the existence of good opportunities for cooperation between our
countries in this field.
Besides, it was noted that the decision to host the COP29 is an
embodiment of the strong will of Azerbaijan, which has rich oil and
gas resources, regarding the green transition. Such measures will
contribute to the implementation of Azerbaijan's priorities related
to green transition and digital development. Within the framework
of COP29, Azerbaijan will work towards achieving solidarity and
consensus between the Global South and the Global North, and will
spare no effort to hear the problems of developing, less developed
countries and small island countries that are more prominently
faced with the consequences of environmental changes.
The program also discussed the tourism relations between the two
countries, and in this regard, the work done to attract more
travelers from China, which is one of the world's largest tourist
markets, to our country was discussed. At the same time, it was
emphasized that the simplified visa regime for Chinese citizens,
direct flights between Baku and Beijing contributed to this work,
cooperation between the regions of Azerbaijan and China was
mentioned.
