Australia Joins 'Drone Coalition' For Ukraine

"Australia will join with the UK and Latvia in providing drones for the Ukrainian effort to repel Russian forces, as part of a 'drone coalition' agreement," he said at a joint press conference with his British counterpart Grant Shapps.
According to him, Australia will continue "making our contribution to the effort to have Ukraine stay the course and be able to resolve this conflict on its terms."
