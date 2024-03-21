Australia Joins 'Drone Coalition' For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles says that his country has joined a drone coalition for Ukraine.

That's according to The Guardian , Ukrinform reports.

"Australia will join with the UK and Latvia in providing drones for the Ukrainian effort to repel Russian forces, as part of a 'drone coalition' agreement," he said at a joint press conference with his British counterpart Grant Shapps.

"Today we also announce that Australia will participate in the drone coalition, which is being led by both the United Kingdom and Latvia," Marles added.

According to him, Australia will continue "making our contribution to the effort to have Ukraine stay the course and be able to resolve this conflict on its terms."

Photo: RebeccaLintzPhotography