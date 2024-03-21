24,275 Weekly Domestic Flights In Summer Schedule, Says DGCA

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday said the Indian operators will conduct a total of 24,275 weekly domestic flights during the upcoming summer schedule, commencing from March 31.

This marks an approximately six per cent rise compared to the same period last year.

According to the aviation regulator DGCA, the number of weekly departures has increased by just 2.30 per cent compared to the ongoing winter schedule, with scheduled carriers operating 23,732 flights.

“Summer Schedule 2024 (SS24), which will be effective from March 31 till October 26, of the scheduled domestic airlines has been finalised after the slot conference meeting held in February,” said the DGCA in a statement issued on Thursday.

“The final slots clearances have been received from respective airport operators. It has been observed that there are 24,275 departures per week which have been finalised to/from 125 airports as per SS 24 compared to 23,732 departures per week from 119 airports in WS 2023,” it said.

“Out of these 125 airports, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Gondia, Jalgaon, Moradabad and Pithoragarh are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines,” it added.