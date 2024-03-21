Death Toll From Israeli Attacks On Gaza Exceeds 31K

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 21 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza issued an update on the toll of the continuous Israeli aggression, reporting that the death toll has climbed to 31,988 individuals, with 74,188 injuries recorded since October 7 last year.In its daily statistical report, the Ministry revealed that the Israeli occupation forces have been responsible for seven separate massacres targeting families in the Gaza Strip. These attacks resulted in the loss of 65 lives and left 92 individuals injured, including damage to hospital facilities, within the past 24 hours alone.The Ministry emphasized that several victims remain trapped under rubble or on impassable roads, with rescue teams struggling to reach them amidst the ongoing aggression.