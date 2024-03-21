Jordan, UAE Forge Healthcare Alliance For Syrian Patients

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, March 21 (Petra) - King Abdullah University Hospital on Thursday signed a health insurance agreement with the Emirates Red Crescent aimed at extending medical care to Syrian patients in the Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp, Azraq.Director General of the Hospital, Khaldoun Bashayra, emphasized that the agreement signifies a longstanding collaboration spanning over a decade between the two entities. It aims to streamline the process for Syrian patients in the camp to access treatment at the hospital, ensuring they receive specialized and advanced medical care.Bashayra further noted the crucial support extended by the UAE through the Emirates Red Crescent, which has played a pivotal role in treating numerous medical cases among Syrian refugees within the camp.Yousef Abdullah Al Harmoudi, Deputy Commander of the Emirates Red Crescent Relief Team, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, highlighting the trust established through previous collaborations between the two parties. He emphasized that the agreement will facilitate the continued treatment of Syrian patients residing in the camp, ensuring they receive advanced medical services seamlessly.Harmoudi underscored the UAE's commitment, alongside the mission of the Emirates Red Crescent, to support healthcare provisions for the camp's residents and ensure the continuity of such essential services.